Van ECK Associates Corp Has $48.09 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 504,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.19% of Transocean worth $48,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,645 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 287,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 573,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

