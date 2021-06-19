Van ECK Associates Corp Has $64.21 Million Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,787,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 7.85% of DRDGOLD worth $64,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $922.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

