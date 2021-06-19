Van ECK Associates Corp Has $74.82 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $74,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

