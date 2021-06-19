Van ECK Associates Corp Has $82.33 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.29% of Unity Software worth $82,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a PE ratio of -90.53. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.01.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

