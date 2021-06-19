Van ECK Associates Corp Has $82.78 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229,271 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $82,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

SCHW stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

