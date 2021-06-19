Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $83,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $840.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $847.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

