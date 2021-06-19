Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 144,573 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6,874.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow stock opened at $533.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

