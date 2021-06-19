Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 229,281 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $74,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

