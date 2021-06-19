Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 374.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.50. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

