Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.67% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $74,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

