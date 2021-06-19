Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $85,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3,018.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 128,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

