Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.50% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $66,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

