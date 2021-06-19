Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 148,109 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Bilibili worth $85,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Bilibili by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

