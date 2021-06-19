VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $45,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,172. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.