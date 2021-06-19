Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $393,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $51.56. 8,868,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

