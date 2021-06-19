Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $107,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,643,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

