Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $729,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 6,643,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

