Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lifted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,246,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

