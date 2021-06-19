Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,899 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $54,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

