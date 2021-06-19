Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $69,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 103,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 580,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

