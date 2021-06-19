Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $279.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.50 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.