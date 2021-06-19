Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $138,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

