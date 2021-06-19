Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00031284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $19,937.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,625 coins and its circulating supply is 659,466 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

