Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.83 million to $410.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEC opened at $51.23 on Friday. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $600.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

