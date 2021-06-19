Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $397.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

