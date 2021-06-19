Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Veles has a market capitalization of $93,067.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,551.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.59 or 0.06116793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.09 or 0.01555759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00429522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00142834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00747669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00435880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00360506 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,016 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.