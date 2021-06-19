Venus Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $26.73 or 0.00074439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $272.84 million and $42.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,991.16 or 1.00214601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,205,760 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

