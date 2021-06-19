VeriCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1,478.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.18 or 0.99999771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,791,982 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

