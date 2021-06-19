Veritaseum (VERI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $524.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $25.50 or 0.00070887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

