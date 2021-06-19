Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $203,148.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,131.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.34 or 0.06167252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.01569810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00433084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00144467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00436931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00359005 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,528,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

