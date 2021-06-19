Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.85. 3,517,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

