Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $613,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.