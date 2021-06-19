Vesper Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Vesper has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $608,570.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00025257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00140223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.53 or 0.99667874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00857490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,853,318 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

