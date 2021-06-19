VIBE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,612.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

