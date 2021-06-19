Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,002.44

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,002.44 ($13.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,029.89 ($13.46). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 992 ($12.96), with a volume of 666,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,002.44.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

