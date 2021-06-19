VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.23

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $28,095.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

