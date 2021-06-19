VIDT Datalink Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $2.18 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.