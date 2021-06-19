VIDY Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and $654,471.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

