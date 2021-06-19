Vidya Hits One Day Volume of $560,823.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $560,823.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,395 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.