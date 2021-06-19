Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $618,972.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $618,972.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00059867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00741695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00043577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083659 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,065,747 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

