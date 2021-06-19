Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

VMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.31 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

