VINchain Price Reaches $0.0039 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $210,203.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00082972 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

