Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $273.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00195701 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034811 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

