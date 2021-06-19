Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.15 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

