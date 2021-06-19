Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.15 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -1.72.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.