Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE V traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $230.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

