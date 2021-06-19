Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will announce $632.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.58 million to $673.98 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $6,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,349,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,056,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vontier by 253.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

