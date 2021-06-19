Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $32,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

