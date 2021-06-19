Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00006315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $504.95 million and $2.50 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.