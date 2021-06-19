vSlice Hits Market Capitalization of $107,255.96 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One vSlice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, vSlice has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $107,255.96 and approximately $9.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00726954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083118 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

