Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $64,614.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00082972 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

